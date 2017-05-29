Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 39,983 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 39,983 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up about 1.5% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.13% of Cooper Companies worth $208,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 116,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 41.5% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,601,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) traded down 0.39% on Monday, reaching $217.46. 157,217 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.25. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $158.73 and a 52-week high of $218.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.59 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post $9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Remmell sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $376,819.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.84, for a total transaction of $969,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,698 shares of company stock worth $4,461,175. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

