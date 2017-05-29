Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,069 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of QEP Resources worth $19,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 174.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 64,948 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 106.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 33,797 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1,488.1% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 451,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 422,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.16 million. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QEP. FBR & Co set a $24.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised QEP Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on QEP Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KLR Group raised their price objective on QEP Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

