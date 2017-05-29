Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) traded up 1.00% on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,513 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $480.18 million. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freshpet will post ($0.06) EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $197,599.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,232 shares in the company, valued at $755,328.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $352,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $122,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company’s products consist of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

