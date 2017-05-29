Franklin Financial Network (FSB) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) has been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Financial Network earned a daily sentiment score of 0.52 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have commented on FSB. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) opened at 39.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. Franklin Financial Network has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $519.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post $2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mcdaniel sold 900 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $36,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Financial Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $129,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $642,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

