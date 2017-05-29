Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,773,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 666,196 shares during the period. Franco Nevada Corp accounts for about 3.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 6.04% of Franco Nevada Corp worth $705,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,596,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,421,000 after buying an additional 91,668 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,341,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 286,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco Nevada Corp alerts:

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) traded up 0.37% on Monday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 347,328 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.75 million. Franco Nevada Corp had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is an increase from Franco Nevada Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Franco Nevada Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 5th Largest Position” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/franco-nevada-corp-fnv-is-van-eck-associates-corps-5th-largest-position.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Franco Nevada Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada Corp in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Franco Nevada Corp from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $79.00 price objective on Franco Nevada Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

About Franco Nevada Corp

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.