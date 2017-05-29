Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Shares Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Fossil Group worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,204,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,221,000 after buying an additional 140,040 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,929,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 548,901 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,040,000 after buying an additional 88,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,210,000 after buying an additional 332,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 72.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 623,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 263,071 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) traded down 4.75% on Monday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648,757 shares. The stock has a market cap of $544.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $582 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.51 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOSL shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.01 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen and Company lowered their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

