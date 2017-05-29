Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Fortress Investment Group LLC (NYSE:FIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.70 million. Fortress Investment Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 42.59%.

Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) opened at 7.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.77. Fortress Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Fortress Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Fortress Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) is an investment management firm. The Company operates through segments, including private equity funds, permanent capital vehicles, credit hedge funds, credit PE funds, liquid hedge funds and Logan Circle. Its business is to sponsor the formation of, and provide investment management services for, various investment funds, permanent capital vehicles and related managed accounts (the Fortress Funds).

