Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $243,000 Stake in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Golar LNG Limited were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $68,375,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $17,247,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,006,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,548,000 after buying an additional 701,797 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 942,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after buying an additional 474,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited during the fourth quarter worth about $9,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Golar LNG Limited had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 301.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNG. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $35.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Limited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Golar LNG Limited Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

