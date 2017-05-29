Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $193,000 Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH held its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Redwood Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,991,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after buying an additional 75,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after buying an additional 88,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $11,939,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 48.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Karen R. Pallotta purchased 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $50,036.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $64,305.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,626 shares in the company, valued at $855,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on investing in mortgage and other real estate related assets. The Company is engaged in mortgage banking activities. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment includes a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) retained from its Sequoia securitizations.

