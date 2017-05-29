Folketrygdfondet Decreases Position in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,128,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,260,000 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj comprises approximately 3.2% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Folketrygdfondet owned approximately 0.27% of Nokia Oyj worth $81,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 108.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,815,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,821,000 after buying an additional 10,817,897 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 32,372,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,462,000 after buying an additional 5,650,498 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $1,613,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) traded down 0.31% on Monday, hitting $6.38. 11,264,076 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. The stock’s market cap is $36.26 billion. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/folketrygdfondet-decreases-position-in-nokia-oyj-nok.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Vetr cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation is engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.