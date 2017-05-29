Fogo De Chao Inc (FOGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ:FOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fogo De Chao, Inc. owns and operates Brazilian steakhouses. It offers beef, lamb, chicken, pork and seafood items as well as liquor, beer and wine. The company operates primarily in the United States, Puerto Rico and Brazil. Fogo De Chao, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

FOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fogo De Chao from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fogo De Chao in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fogo De Chao from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Fogo De Chao from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.36.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) traded up 0.36% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 446,640 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $393.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.44. Fogo De Chao has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $17.05.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Fogo De Chao had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fogo De Chao will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Abbrecht sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fogo De Chao during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 16.5% in the third quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 55.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 970,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 347,170 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fogo De Chao during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Fogo De Chao Company Profile

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

