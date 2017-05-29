Fogo De Chao (FOGO) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fogo De Chao earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ FOGO) traded up 0.36% on Monday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 446,640 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $393.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.44. Fogo De Chao has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Fogo De Chao had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fogo De Chao will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fogo De Chao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Fogo De Chao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fogo De Chao in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fogo De Chao from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Fogo De Chao from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

In other news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Abbrecht sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fogo De Chao Company Profile

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

