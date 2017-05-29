Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $127,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc continued to hold its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.8% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.25. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $240,315.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

