Fluidigm Co. (FLDM) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Fluidigm worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the third quarter worth $237,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in Fluidigm by 17.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 1,698,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 256,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $16,144,000.

Get Fluidigm Co. alerts:

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) traded down 2.33% on Friday, reaching $4.62. 119,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The firm’s market cap is $135.34 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/fluidigm-co-fldm-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-updated-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $44,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,523 shares in the company, valued at $258,091.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures and markets technologies and life science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon the Company’s core microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life science tools for the life science and Ag-Bio industries segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.