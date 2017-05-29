Flotek Industries Inc (FTK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. It serves major and independent companies in the domestic and international oilfield service industry. “

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hern sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $112,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 10.0% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT).

