FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.07.

Get FleetCor Technologies Inc. alerts:

Shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) opened at 146.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.52 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.04.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post $8.34 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-suntrust-banks-inc-updated-updated.html.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.50 per share, with a total value of $692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd House sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,850 shares of company stock worth $1,208,985 and sold 114,450 shares worth $18,398,324. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2,721.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,260,000 after buying an additional 5,065,513 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $198,889,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth $155,014,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,080,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,606,000 after buying an additional 645,085 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.