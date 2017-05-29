Fitbit Inc (FIT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Dougherty & Co

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co in a report released on Monday, May 8th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc lowered Fitbit from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Fitbit from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fitbit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. Fitbit had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.67%.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 173,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $1,038,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,472,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after buying an additional 717,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 179.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 424,756 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 59.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 31,723 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

