Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.04 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after buying an additional 427,317 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 971,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 158,845 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 522.0% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 13,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,244,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. FirstEnergy Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. FirstEnergy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.25 price target on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

FirstEnergy Corp. Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

