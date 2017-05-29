First Washington CORP Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

First Washington CORP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1,144.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.9% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 312,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after buying an additional 70,648 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 73,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $4,395,836.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,844 shares of company stock worth $11,389,458 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

