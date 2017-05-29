First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in SM Energy Co (SM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of SM Energy worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SM Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,245,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,548,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,814,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,534,000 after buying an additional 189,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,257,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,051,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,399,000 after buying an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) opened at 18.85 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $2.10 billion. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.54. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 78.60%. The firm had revenue of $372.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.43 million. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.76%.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.94.

In other SM Energy news, EVP Herbert S. Vogel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $91,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

