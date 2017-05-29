First Personal Financial Services Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

First Personal Financial Services cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 40.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,696 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 253.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology service provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

WARNING: “First Personal Financial Services Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/first-personal-financial-services-cuts-position-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $70.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Vetr cut Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.84 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.45.

In related news, insider Sean Middleton sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,992. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.