First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

Media headlines about First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First of Long Island Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) traded up 0.55% during trading on Monday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,942 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. First of Long Island Corp has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $655.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.74.

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.91 million. First of Long Island Corp had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of First of Long Island Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About First of Long Island Corp

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

