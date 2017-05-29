First Merchants (FRME) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Merchants earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.74. 108,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16.

Get First Merchants Co. alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.65 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Merchants (FRME) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/first-merchants-frme-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,800 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 5,657 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $225,827.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65 shares of company stock valued at $2,675. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.