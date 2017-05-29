First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Industrial Realty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) traded down 0.59% on Monday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,182 shares. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.31 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 37.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/first-industrial-realty-trust-fr-earning-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $475,420.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 978,159 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,785.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $507,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,002 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,336.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,313 shares of company stock worth $1,460,284. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.