First Global Data Ltd (FGD) Director Kevin Price Purchases 100,000 Shares

First Global Data Ltd (TSE:FGD) Director Kevin Price purchased 100,000 shares of First Global Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

Kevin Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kevin Price acquired 100,000 shares of First Global Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/first-global-data-ltd-fgd-director-kevin-price-buys-100000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

First Global Data Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Receive News & Ratings for First Global Data Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Global Data Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.