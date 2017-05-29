First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,168 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of First Bancshares worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) traded down 2.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,008 shares. First Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of -0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other news, CFO Donna T. Rutland sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $132,471.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $876,364.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $336,774.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $565,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association (the Bank). The Company and the Bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business for small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The Bank provides a range of banking services in its primary market area of South Mississippi, South Alabama and Louisiana.

