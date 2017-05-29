Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $12,138,000 Position in Banco Macro SA (BMA)

Findlay Park Partners LLP held its stake in Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.24% of Banco Macro SA worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro SA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Macro SA by 2.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banco Macro SA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Banco Macro SA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro SA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Macro SA alerts:

Shares of Banco Macro SA (NYSE:BMA) traded up 1.26% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.20. 81,285 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Macro SA has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $91.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/findlay-park-partners-llp-has-12138000-position-in-banco-macro-sa-bma.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About Banco Macro SA

Banco Macro SA is an Argnetina-based financial institution (the Bank) that offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Ltd, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos SGFCI SA.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.