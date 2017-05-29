Insider Buying: United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$100.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$102.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,400.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$100.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,020.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$97.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 100 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 300 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,004.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 200 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 600 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L purchased 400 shares of United Co.s Limited stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,664.00.

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) opened at 101.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. United Co.s Limited has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $102.78.

About United Co.s Limited

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

