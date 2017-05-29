Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from National Securities

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at National Securities in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. National Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “• FSC posted NII/share of $0.13 for fiscal 2Q17, matching our own estimate but falling short of the $0.15 consensus estimate. We expect NII/share to trend lower through fiscal 2018 as a result of what is likely to be a much more cautious and senior secured underwriting focus for FSC coupled with general spread compression. These factors will likely outweigh the tailwind of (hopefully) fewer problem credits dragging on overall portfolio yields going forward. As a result of the NIM (net investment margin) declines we model we expect the quarterly dividend to be reduced to $0.10/share in fiscal 3Q18 from $0.125/share currently.



• NAV/share decreased modestly Q/Q to $7.23 from $7.31, driving annualized economic return (changes in NAV/share plus dividends divided by beginning of period NAV/share) of 3.5% for the quarter. The decrease in NAV was largely driven by $116.0 million of realized losses, largely offset by unrealized appreciation of $106.5 million.



• We are revising our fiscal 2017 NII/share estimate to $0.55 from $0.54 and are maintaining our fiscal 2018 NII/share estimate of $0.50.”

Get Fifth Street Finance Corp. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $5.00 price target on Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded up 0.97% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. 518,817 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -130.91%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from National Securities” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/fifth-street-finance-corp-fsc-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-national-securities-updated.html.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 594,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,622,803.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,278,720 shares in the company, valued at $54,149,155.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard D. Berman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at $179,030.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,437,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 60,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 347,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 116.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 139,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 105,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Finance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Finance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.