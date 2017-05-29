Fernwood Investment Management LLC Holds Stake in Waters Co. (WAT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC continued to hold its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Waters by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,432,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,540,000 after buying an additional 349,178 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Waters by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Waters by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its position in Waters by 2,039.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 26,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,498,000 after buying an additional 603,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.07. The company had a trading volume of 274,471 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.26. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $179.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.37 million. Waters had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post $7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Waters from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Waters in a report on Saturday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.91.

In other Waters news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $2,835,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,800.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eugene G. Cassis sold 23,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $4,088,037.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,503.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,660 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,655. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

