Federal Signal Co. (FSS) VP Samuel Miceli Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) VP Samuel Miceli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $14,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,330.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) traded down 0.06% on Monday, hitting $15.98. 121,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $955.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Signal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $12,920,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Federal Signal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Signal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,534,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Federal Signal by 87.0% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 248,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company’s segments include the Environmental Solutions Group and the Safety and Security Systems Group. Its Environmental Solutions Group manufactures and supplies a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

