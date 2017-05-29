Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $425,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 640.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,432,000 after buying an additional 741,450 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 520,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 271,396 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,524,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,466,000 after buying an additional 243,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,646,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,379,000 after buying an additional 241,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.96 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

