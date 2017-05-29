Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,646,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,379,000 after buying an additional 241,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,852,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 922,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,964,000 after buying an additional 147,682 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 520,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 271,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) opened at 126.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $121.73 and a 52-week high of $171.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $207.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post $3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

