FB Financial Corp (FBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of analysts have commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FB Financial Corp in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial Corp during the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in FB Financial Corp during the first quarter worth $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FB Financial Corp by 888.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial Corp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) traded down 1.13% on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,729 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.52 million and a P/E ratio of 19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. FB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

About FB Financial Corp

FB Financial Corporation is the holding company for FirstBank (the Bank). The Company and the Bank are engaged in the business of banking and provide a full range of financial services. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia.

