Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Share Price

Media headlines about Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cellular Biomedicine Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 2,272.04%.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc (CBMG) is a biomedicine company. The Company is engaged in the development of treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases utilizing cell-based technologies. The Company operates in Biomedicine Cell Therapy segment. The Company’s technology includes platforms, such as Immune Cell therapy for treatment of broad range of cancers using Vaccine, T Cells Receptor (TCR) clonality analysis technology and T Central Memory Cell (Tcm) preparation methodologies, Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell (CAR-T), and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells (haMPC) for treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases, with primary research and manufacturing facilities in China.

