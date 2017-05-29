Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Stock Price

News headlines about Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Government Properties Income Trust earned a news impact score of 0.48 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 16 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Government Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) traded down 0.55% on Monday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 333,807 shares. Government Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Government Properties Income Trust will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/favorable-news-coverage-very-unlikely-to-affect-government-properties-income-trust-gov-stock-price.html.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.