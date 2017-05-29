Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Receives News Impact Score of 0.37

Media stories about Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Air Products & Chemicals earned a media sentiment score of 0.37 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.91. 694,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average of $141.62.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post $6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 132.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.71.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

