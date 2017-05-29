Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Support.com (SPRT) Stock Price

News articles about Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Support.com earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) remained flat at $2.47 during trading on Monday. 47,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Support.com has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock’s market cap is $45.89 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Get Support.com Inc. alerts:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 25.02% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. On average, analysts predict that Support.com will post ($0.45) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-affect-support-com-sprt-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software and services for technology support. The Company offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things (IoT) solution providers and technology companies. It offers technology support services programs for both the consumer and small business markets, and includes computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support.

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.