Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.35

News articles about Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mercantile Bank Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) opened at 31.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.64 million. Mercantile Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Mercantile Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Price sold 9,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $334,106.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,523 shares in the company, valued at $885,337.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank Corp.

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

