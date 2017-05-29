MainSource Financial Group (MSFG) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.39

Headlines about MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MainSource Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 25 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MainSource Financial Group (NASDAQ:MSFG) opened at 32.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.03. MainSource Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from MainSource Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MainSource Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainSource Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Thayer sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $195,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,311.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

MainSource Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates a banking subsidiary, MainSource Bank (the Bank), an Indiana state-chartered bank. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits; making consumer, commercial, agribusiness and real estate mortgage loans; renting safe deposit facilities; providing personal and corporate trust services, and providing other corporate services, such as letters of credit and repurchase agreements.

