Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Share Price

Media headlines about Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) have trended positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hi-Crush Partners earned a news impact score of 0.30 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wunderlich upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $30.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) traded up 1.87% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. 1,123,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Hi-Crush Partners has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm’s market cap is $1.24 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

