Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FATE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) traded down 4.93% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,857 shares. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.68. The firm’s market cap is $135.80 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.48% and a negative net margin of 740.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post ($1.00) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

