FairPoint Communications (FRP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about FairPoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FairPoint Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

FairPoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $201.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. FairPoint Communications had a negative return on equity of 627.47% and a net margin of 15.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FairPoint Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of FairPoint Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

FairPoint Communications Company Profile

FairPoint Communications, Inc is a provider of data, voice and communications services to business, wholesale and residential customers within its service territories. The Company offers its customers a suite of services, such as Ethernet, Session Initiation Protocol Trunking (SIP-Trunking), hosted Primary Branch Exchange (hosted PBX), managed services, data center colocation services, high capacity data transport and other Internet protocol (IP)-based services over its fiber-based network.

