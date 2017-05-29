Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires 713 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.7% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,381,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,693,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 155,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 220,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. 11,451,682 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.06. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Vetr lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,814.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 8,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $292,978.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,727.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,457 shares of company stock worth $339,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

