Facebook’s (FB) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Vetr cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.01.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 152.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook has a 52 week low of $108.23 and a 52 week high of $153.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The social networking company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post $4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $275,369.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,143,744.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 386,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.97, for a total transaction of $52,500,192.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,839,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,677,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

