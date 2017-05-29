Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $24,451,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook Inc alerts:

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 163,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $23,097,645.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 272,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $38,517,875.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The social networking company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Facebook Inc (FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg Sells 163,500 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/facebook-inc-fb-coo-sheryl-sandberg-sells-163500-shares.html.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.73 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kissinger Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,153,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 757,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,100,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,362,000 after buying an additional 81,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.