F5 Networks (FFIV) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News stories about F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. F5 Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the network technology company an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Get F5 Networks Inc. alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $518.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $149.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.12” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/f5-networks-ffiv-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-12.html.

In related news, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $436,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,656.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $794,339.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,190. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc is a developer and provider of software defined application services. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance and availability of network applications, servers and storage systems.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.