Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Position Raised by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,002 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.41% of Extra Space Storage worth $38,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,728,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,831,000 after buying an additional 79,460 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.1% in the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage Inc. alerts:

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) traded down 1.32% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.00. 868,534 shares of the company traded hands. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $263 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Position Raised by Tobam” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/extra-space-storage-inc-exr-shares-bought-by-tobam-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $4,900,590. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.