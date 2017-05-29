Exterran Corp (EXTN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exterran Corp earned a news impact score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Get Exterran Corp alerts:

Exterran Corp (NYSE EXTN) traded up 4.14% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 230,680 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. Exterran Corp has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The stock’s market cap is $1.03 billion.

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.60 million. Exterran Corp had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exterran Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/exterran-corp-extn-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Exterran Corp

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.