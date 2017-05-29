Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Express Scripts Holding Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Express Scripts Holding Company reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Express Scripts Holding Company.

Get Express Scripts Holding Company alerts:

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESRX shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr raised shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.36 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts Holding Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.76. 2,311,990 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.92. Express Scripts Holding Company has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $80.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/express-scripts-holding-company-esrx-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-1-71-per-share.html.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $165,016.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,895.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Phyllis S. Anderson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $66,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 8.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts Holding Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.